MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Center police say there were multiple people arrested and several officers injured following a large fight Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers were dispatched to 57th and Logan avenues north at 5:01 p.m. to the report of 15 female individuals fighting. “As the first officers arrived, the group was beginning to move south on Logan Ave N, but the fighting within the group continued,” police said. Two female individuals who were fighting needed to be physically separated from each other, and one of them had to be taken to the ground in order to be handcuffed, according...

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO