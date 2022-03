Most people will agree that it’s nice to highlight uplifting stories about local teenagers. Amaya Leiby from Gresham makes that pretty easy. She just won the Passion for Public Service Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars. This scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated a commitment to various forms of public service and are integral public servants in their everyday communities. Amaya’s mom is a nurse and when Amaya saw the hospital becoming overwhelmed during the height of the pandemic, she leapt into action and took on a volunteer position. She worked with short stay nurses to discharge the patients undergoing minor procedures to help reduce overall exposure within the hospital.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO