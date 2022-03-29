Lovesac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $32.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $196.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.9 million, or $2.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $498.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOVE