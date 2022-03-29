ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

From breakfast to dinner, the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association features recipes for National Nutrition Month

By WSAW Staff
WSAW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - March is National Nutrition Month. Did you know that one medium-sized potato has just 110 calories, is fat-free, provides 45% of your daily value of vitamin C, and when eaten with the skin, has more potassium than a banana? You can fuel your morning with this delicious...

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
RECIPES
Mashed

Fried Brown Rice Recipe

Fried rice is a hearty comfort food that's loved by most people. Whether cooked at a restaurant or at home, fried rice is a genius way to dress up the affordable pantry staple and make it something special. One easy swap you can make to create a fried rice that's on the healthier side is switching to whole grain brown rice instead of white.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wausau, WI
Wausau, WI
Food & Drinks
WSAW

Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas. They’re a specific type of Springtail and unlike many other bugs, they’re able to survive in the cold winter temperatures. “The reason they got the name snow fleas...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Storm

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Russet Potato#Baked Potato#Food Drink#National Nutrition Month
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
KTAL

German Cucumber Salad

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a German Cucumber Salad. This dish makes a great healthy option for nearly every occasion. In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside. Wash and thinly slice the cucumbers. Add the cucumbers to the bowl with the...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

BEST BUNDT CAKE RECIPES

A fantastic collection of THE BEST bundt cake recipes! From summer barbecues to holiday parties, this tried and true collection of our favorite bundt cake recipes is one to save!. What is so special about a bundt cake?. When we talk about Bundt cakes they are not in reference to...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
B105

Somebody Put Boots & Shoes On A Dead Deer South of Superior

This definitely got some heads to turn on a highway in Northwest Wisconsin. Some pranksters decided to have a little fun with a dead deer in the ditch, dressing it up for winter. People's reaction has been mixed with some people finding it funny and other people thinking it's disgraceful.
SUPERIOR, WI
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipes for aubergine-chorizo stew, and blood orange cake

For those of us who like to cook with the seasons, “late winter, early spring” seems to last forever. The sun may be beginning to warm the soil, life is stirring in the garden, on the farms and on our allotments, but we have a way to go yet. Long leeks, purple sprouting, cavolo nero and huge crinkly leaved Savoy cabbages still dominate the vegetable rack. There is fine rhubarb and crisp pears for breakfast and those neat, tight-skinned citrus fruits continue to lift our hearts.
RECIPES
WOMI Owensboro

Get A Taste of Tuscany With This Hearty Italian Soup Recipe

Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring. Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy