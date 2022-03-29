ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Governor Mills to honor Vietnam War Vets with wreath-laying ceremony

By WABI News Desk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills announced Monday that she has declared Tuesday, March 29, 2022 National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Maine. To honor the service of Vietnam veterans,...

