Governor Mills to honor Vietnam War Vets with wreath-laying ceremony

Vietnam Veterans Day will be observed in Hillsboro on Tuesday, March 29 with a ceremony in front of the veterans memorial on the Highland County Courthouse lawn. The ceremony will begin at 12 noon and will feature two speakers; displays of a recently assembled book dedicated to Highland County residents who lost their lives in Vietnam, an award-winning painting by local Vietnam veteran Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin, and a plaque called the “Broken Wing Tribute — The Fallen Sons of Highland County”, listing the names of those from the county killed in Vietnam; and the honoring of deceased Vietnam veterans.

