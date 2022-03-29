It's Farmers Market Season

With a mild flavor and chewy texture, rice is one of those foods that can be used for a lot of purposes. Plus, because it's both fat- and sugar-free, rice can be a relatively healthy addition to any meal (via Very Well Fit). Whether you like white, brown, basmati, or some other type of rice, it's great on its own with a dash of butter and a sprinkle of sea salt, or mixed into all sorts of dishes, from casseroles to stews. There are plenty of uses for your leftover grains, too, like homemade egg fried rice, which many people say is actually better when made with day-old rice (as long as you store it properly!).

