It's Farmers Market Season

What is tangy, soft, and perfect for diving into with pita chips? Ask Catherine Brookes, a talented food photographer and recipe creator from Blue Sky Eating. Her answer might surprise you: lemon hummus! Of course, chickpeas and tahini are two staples in hummus, but have you ever thought to add lemon? Brookes aspired to blend an original recipe with a spritz of creativity, and the results definitely paid off. "The sharp zesty flavour of lemon pairs perfectly with rich, creamy hummus," she says. "I've often added a squeeze of lemon to homemade hummus but wanted to make the citrus taste really stand out in this recipe." Just in time for Spring, this lemon hummus will bring some much-needed freshness to your snack routine.
