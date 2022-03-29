ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly, windy day in NY, NJ

pix11.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures Tuesday morning will reach record lows...

pix11.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Winter Weather Advisory. Wintry Mix Could IMPACT AM Rush

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for some counties Wednesday morning. After a couple of hard freezes the past few mornings, temperatures will rise across the Susquehanna Valley. But as the warm air moves into the cold air over us, a light and patchy wintry mix will develop toward morning and it could cause some slick spots for the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Late-winter storm brings snow, strong winds and disruption to D.C.

Late-winter snow coated the Washington region on Saturday, causing flight cancellations and other disruptions even as early cherry blossom blooms were showing signs of spring approaching in the nation’s capital. Wind-swept snow totals ranged from less than 1 to more than 4 inches, with strong gusts and cold temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Temps begin to rise; scattered showers for Thursday

Temperatures will begin to creep up after another cold night. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will be clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy during the day and a bit milder with highs into the mid-40s. Teeling says...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Near Record Cold Monday

Yet another cold, cloud-filled, blustery day across the Susquehanna Valley with periods of flurries, graupel, and sprinkles. This is all thanks to a powerful upper-level disturbance crossing over the region with a big bend (trough) in the jet stream. Strong high pressure building over the High Plains & Great Lakes regions will continue to send cold, Canadian air into the region through the next couple of days.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Summer-like spring weather set to make way for snow

The UK will bask in balmy climes for another few days, but temperatures are set to drop with some parts even likely to see snow before next weekend.People will get a “taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days” as above-average summery weather makes way for more wintry conditions, a Met Office forecaster said.Clocks go forward overnight into Sunday, ushering in British Summer Time.Feeling warm this afternoon but with cloudier skies across eastern areas on Sunday, temperatures will be much lower pic.twitter.com/s7Xzjc0M65— Met Office (@metoffice) March 26, 2022In Glasgow, the temperature is due to drop...
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Snow showers in the morning, sun may break through clouds

Snow showers this morning. Lake effect snow, so not everyone gets these showers. We'll see the pattern break down thru the morning. Some sun will come thru the clouds. Wind from the northwest will be 5-15 mph. Highs from 20 to 24 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 24 to 32 degrees in the northern Lower.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE
WKTV

Cold and windy weather continues

Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid teens. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 28. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 9. Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow showers. High 42. Low 31. Waking up to a few icy spots on the sidewalks and roadways as temperatures fell into the teens last night and this morning....
ENVIRONMENT

