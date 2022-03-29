Fort Smith Police trying to locate missing man

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 52-year-old David Jackson, who left Mercy-Fort Smith Hospital on his own accord Saturday.

Police say he was experiencing some medical difficulties and has not been seen or heard from since. They are looking to verify his safety.

A picture of Jackson can be found below.

If anyone has information that can lead to locating Jackson, contact the police at 479-709-5000.

