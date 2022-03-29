ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith Police trying to locate missing man

By Jacob Smith
 1 day ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 52-year-old David Jackson, who left Mercy-Fort Smith Hospital on his own accord Saturday.

Police say he was experiencing some medical difficulties and has not been seen or heard from since. They are looking to verify his safety.

A picture of Jackson can be found below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D383X_0esu1kJl00

If anyone has information that can lead to locating Jackson, contact the police at 479-709-5000.

