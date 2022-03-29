Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 29 – March 30, 2022

A 70-year-old California man who has spent the last four decades in prison for kidnapping a school bus full of children and burying them and their driver alive has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday at California Men's Colony, a...
A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested an Everett man for the March 6 shooting death of a 31-year-old man, according to a media release from the sheriff’s office. The victim was killed around 1:35 a.m. after a large fight broke out between at least...
Ezra Miller's legal woes continue after being charged with disorderly conduct and harassment for two alleged incidents at a Hawaii karaoke bar over the weekend. Two Hilo residents filed for a temporary restraining order against the 29-year-old Justice League star in the Third Circuit District Court on Tuesday, according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE claiming that Miller harassed and threatened them.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for a man who may have fled to the Jackson, Mississippi area. Police are looking for William Powell III in connection to a homicide on March 19, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street. A woman was killed at the scene just […]
Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
Charges have now been filed and more details are emerging in a March 19 shooting at an East Oakland gas station, caught on video, in which a 64-year-old Army veteran was killed and a 21-year-old woman was paralyzed. SFist previously reported on the shooting, which took place on a Saturday...
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the two suspects charged in connection with the death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos who was shot and killed on the 55 Freeway in a road rage incident on May 21.Aiden was riding in the backseat of his mother's car, on his way to kindergarten, when the road rage shooting happened.After a manhunt that lasted more than two weeks, a couple in their 20s were arrested outside their Costa Mesa apartment in connection to the shooting.California Highway Patrol, the lead agency in the investigation, announced at the time that they have also located the vehicle and firearm...
