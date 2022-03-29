ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Nielsen Holdings, FedEx, LHC Group and more

By Peter Schacknow, @peterschack
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFedEx (FDX) – FedEx CEO Fred Smith will step down from that role at the company he founded more than 50 years ago. He'll become executive chairman on June 1 and will be replaced as CEO by President and Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam. FedEx shares rose 2% in the...

freightwaves.com

At FedEx, will a new person wear the CEO crown?

Corporate succession plans can be complex creatures. At FedEx Corp., a $90 billion company that has been run by its founder for 51 years, it is even more so. But the time for succession may soon be coming, according to a prominent consultant who has a long history with FedEx. By the end of 2022, and perhaps as early as its investor and analyst meeting on June 28 and 29, the Memphis, Tennessee-based giant (NYSE: FDX) could announce that founder, Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith (at left in photo) will relinquish the CEO role to become executive chairman, a new position. Should that happen, Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s president and chief operating officer (at right), would assume the CEO’s mantle as well as keep the presidency. Richard F. Smith, the founder’s oldest child, would be groomed to become the next COO once Subramaniam, 54, ascends to the CEO role.
