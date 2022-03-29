ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Patrol car bursts into flames after crash during high-speed chase

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - A patrol car burst into flames after crashing into a vehicle during a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning. The incident started around 1 a.m. when the officer spotted a vehicle and ran the...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man jailed after police say he tossed drugs out of window during high-speed chase that ended in East Huntingdon

State troopers recovered crack cocaine, suspected heroin and marijuana that they said a driver tossed along Route 119 during a high-speed chase in Westmoreland County early Sunday, according to court papers. The driver — Jonah K. Reid, 30, of East Pittsburgh — was apprehended in East Huntingdon, police said....
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#The Jaws Of Life
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment cyclist is pushed into oncoming traffic by SUV passenger in hi-vis during wild road rage clash at a busy intersection

A cyclist has allegedly been assaulted, robbed and pushed into oncoming traffic in a wild road rage incident that played out in the middle of a busy road. The Gold Coast man, 36, dismounted his bicycle at an intersection on Ross Street, Benowa, on Friday night at 6:45pm and approached a silver SUV believing someone inside had hurdled an object at his head.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MLive

4 injured in school bus crash involving SUV driven by teen

CHARLEVOIX TOWNSHIP, MI – Four people were transported to a local hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a Chevy Equinox driven by a teen on Monday morning, March 14, 9&10 News reports. A Charlevoix-Emmet ISD bus was traveling northbound on US-31 near Boyne City Road around...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy