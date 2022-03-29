ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi ISD releases draft 2022-2023 school calendar

 1 day ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has released a draft calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. The calendar shows that the school year will begin on August 9 and end on May 31. This...

