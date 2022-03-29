ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

New to the Street: No. 3 Pottery

By Jeannie Putnam
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 3 Pottery is a pottery studio and retail shop that sells wood slat...

upstatebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Artistic Hand offers pottery, painting lessons

OVIEDO, Fla. — When clay meets potter's wheel, that's when Virginia Franceschi feels most at home — creating her next masterpiece. The Artistic Hand Gallery and Studio offers beginners and advanced artists a space to learn and create. It's closed on Thursdays and Sundays but open the rest...
OVIEDO, FL
Washingtonian.com

Meet The New Collection at R Street in Shaw

Proudly introducing The Collection at R Street, a combination of new ground-up residences and a historic renovation of a former schoolhouse that will offer 21 townhomes and condominiums in the heart of Shaw. These luxury residences will boast some of the largest and most unique floor plans in the city...
HOME & GARDEN
Harper's Bazaar

Is small-screen style the new street style?

Whether it is the corsets in Bridgerton, Carrie Bradshaw’s Fendi baguette in And Just Like That or the eccentric style of our favourite Euphoria stars, the influence of TV on our shopping habits seems to have hit fever pitch. While of course movies and TV have always had some sway in deciding what we wear, the last few years – which were dominated by lockdowns and saw most of us confined to our homes for months on end – has seen the small screen’s influence on style grow and grow.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Simpsonville, SC
Entertainment
City
Simpsonville, SC
Simpsonville, SC
Business
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
SHOPPING
MLive.com

Wayfair’s 72-hour Clearance Sale has deals on furniture, bedding, lighting and more

Wayfair is having a huge 72-hour Clearance Sale, and there are great deals to be had as we turn the corner into spring. This Clearance Sale offers steep savings on everything from furniture for your home and office, bedding sets, area rugs and bathroom fixtures. And don’t miss deals on lighting for inside and outside your home, small appliances, as well as outdoor furniture and more.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

4 Must-Know Tips for Flipping Thrifted Furniture, According to Seasoned DIYers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Thrifting is all about seeing potential where others might see, well, trash. “Our furniture flipping really began at the onset of the pandemic,” says Lindsey Dobson, who shares the Instagram and TikTok account Florida Flipsters with her husband Tyler Dobson. “We were going on more walks and were shocked by how many pieces of furniture we saw being trashed within our neighborhood.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Shop#Pottery#Art#Soaps#Info No3pottery Com
ARTnews

How I Made This: Reconstructing Colette Lumiere’s “Living Environment”

Click here to read the full article. In the 1970s and early 1980s, artist Colette Lumiere (the last of a number of names the French-born artist adopted in the course of her career) created, performed in, and eventually fully inhabited spaces cocooned in ruched, draped, and pleated fabric. Her best-known endeavor, the transformation of her downtown New York loft into an artwork titled Living Environment (1972–1983), was recently re-created for an exhibition at Company Gallery in New York. Living Environment began organically. “I saw someone had a parachute in their house,” Lumiere remembers, “and I thought, ‘I really like that fabric.’...
VISUAL ART
Community Impact Houston

The Clay Bar Co. pottery wheel studio now open in The Woodlands

The Clay Bar Co. opened March 18 at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 200, The Woodlands. According to the owner, The Clay Bar Co. is a sister studio to Potteryland, which is located at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 1, The Woodlands. The Clay Bar Co. offers pottery wheel workshops for beginners, studio memberships, clay hand building classes, clay date nights, six-week pottery courses and clay impressions. 281-651-2015. www.theclaybar.co.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Gear Patrol

The 9 Best Camping Coffee Makers

A proper outdoor trip involves temporary abstinence from a lot of everyday habits — watching television, counting Instagram likes on your phone, checking email and so on. But abstaining from drinking coffee? Not happening. That feeling — a warmth that creeps over you as you stoke the campfire on a golden morning, sipping and listening — is simply too great to give up. And with one of these collapsible, packable, lightweight camping coffee makers, you won’t have to.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Miscellaneous Side Table created from waste marble fragments

Miscellaneous is a word that means a collection of various random things. It is a term used to describe items of different characteristics grouped in one. People don’t usually pay attention to it, but every article is deemed necessary. The Miscellaneous Side Table got its name from the idea...
DESIGN
Hello Magazine

Best vintage furniture shops in London for one-off pieces

London is a bustling hub of creativity, so it's unsurprising that the city is also home to some dazzling vintage furniture shops. From statement antiques to eccentric home furnishings and more, there are plenty of treasures troves dotted around the city for you to find incredible one-off pieces for your home.
SHOPPING
WOWK 13 News

New street artwork is coming to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Three Huntington neighborhoods will soon see new street artwork. The City of Huntington was awarded a $25,000 Bloomberg Art Grant to complete this project and it will be taking place in the Highlawn, Fairfield and West End neighborhoods. Huntington officials say this is a way to not only encourage art throughout […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
BHG

How to Dispose of Old Pots and Pans

Whether you're a professional chef or home cook, there's going to be a time when your pots and pans start showing their age a little too much. Years of creating delicious one-pot meals, soups, and desserts will do that. But how do you know when to replace your cookware? And what do you do with those pieces when they do retire? Here you'll discover the telltale signs that indicate when it's time to say goodbye to your kitchen pots and pans. And before you opt for new cookware, find out the best way to dispose of your old cookware—including how to recycle pans. Plus, we'll also share a few tips for proper cleaning and care to make sure your cookware investment lasts as long as possible.
FOOD & DRINKS
elliott.org

She returned her merchandise to Pottery Barn. But where’s her refund?

It’s been more than a year since Virginia Cepero returned the dining room chairs she bought on the Pottery Barn website. The company insists it refunded her money months ago, but Cepero can’t find it. What do you do when it’s a company’s word against yours? And how...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy