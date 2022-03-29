ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovesac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Connecticut Post
 1 day ago

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $32.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had...

www.ctpost.com

Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
Reuters

Xiaomi beats estimates with 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected 21.4% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, as industry shipments of handsets slowly tick up following a global chip shortage and the peak of the pandemic. “In 2021 we experienced a very complex situation,” Xiaomi president Wang Xiang said...
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

Chewy stock tumbles as earnings highlight supply and cost pressures

Shares of Chewy Inc. were tumbling in after-hours trading Tuesday after the online purveyor of pet products fell short of expectations with its latest results, citing cost pressures and negative impacts on supply. The company recorded a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $63.6 million, or 15 cents a share, whereas...
MarketWatch

UPDATE: Trulieve profit falls short of estimates as it books charges related to Harvest acquisition

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF, -1.16% TRUL, -1.35% posted weaker-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, as it booked charges and costs related to the acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation which closed last October. The Tallahassee, Florida-based company swung to a loss of $71.5 million, or 49 cents a share, in the quarter, after earnings of $3.0 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding $73.3 million of non-recurring fair value of inventory step up, and transaction, acquisition and integration charges linked to the Harvest deal, the company had per-share earnings of 1 cent, below the 19 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 81% to $305.3 million. The FactSet consensus was changed after the numbers were released to $304.3 million from $381 million. The company added 58 dispensaries in the quarter, including 49 that came with Harvest. It now operates 162 retail dispensaries and has more than 4 million sq. feet of cultivation and processing capacity in the U.S. Trulieve is now expecting 2022 revenue to range from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.8 billion. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have fallen 52% in the last 12 months, while the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF.
Benzinga

Recap: Immunome Q4 Earnings

Immunome IMNM reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 19.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Consolidated Water: Q4 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q4 earnings results. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Biocept

Biocept BIOC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Biocept will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Biocept bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crown ElectroKinetics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Crown ElectroKinetics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
