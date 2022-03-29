ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Russia's soccer teams are reportedly considering switching to play in Asia after being booted out of European competitions

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3U3o_0estzu0h00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzurx_0estzu0h00
Russia has been banned from all European soccer competitions.

Getty/Stuart Franklin

  • Russia's soccer teams were banned from competing in Europe following the invasion of Ukraine.
  • Now, the country's football union is considering moving its teams to Asia, reports journalist Nobel Arustamyan.
  • Arustamyan, a widely-respected reporter, says the move could come after Russia's initial ban from Europe ends.

The Russian Football Union (RFS) is considering joining the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) after being banned from European competitions by Europe's governing body, UEFA.

That's according to Russian sports journalist Nobel Arustamyan, who reports that the RFS is seriously considering the switch to "soften the situation around Russian football."

Russia's national team was banned from competing by FIFA following the invasion of Ukraine, while the country's domestic teams were also shunted from the Champions League and other European tournaments by UEFA.

FIFA is holding a congress in Doha, Qatar on Thursday where decisions over long-term sanctions against the RFS are expected to be made.

Writing on his Telegram channel, Arustamyan — who is widely respected and has over 300,000 followers across Instagram and Twitter — said FIFA is likely to hand the RFS either a two-year or an indefinite suspension.

Arustamyan said that Russia, which spans territory in both Europe and Asia, could look to switch allegiances from UEFA to the AFC following the end of its ban.

"It is unlikely that European teams and clubs will want to play with Russia in the coming years, and there is certainly not such pressure in Asia," he wrote.

The proposed switch would mean Russia's domestic teams would play in the Asian Champions League rather than the UEFA Champions League and the AFC Cup rather than the Europa League.

The national team would also switch to the Asian qualification tournament for the World Cup and compete in the Asian Cup as opposed to the European Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RH2F7_0estzu0h00
Malcom of Zenit St. Petersburg.

Getty/Mike Kireev

The former Russia internationals Andrey Kanchelskis and Yuri Gavrilov are among those to back the idea of Russia's soccer teams switching from UEFA to the AFC.

"If Russia has a real option with the Asian Football Confederation, why not?" Kanchelskis, who won two English Premier League titles with Manchester United, told Championat. "I worked in Asia, played in Saudi Arabia. I would be interested in watching such matches."

Yuri Gavrilov told Championat: "If there is nowhere else, let them play in the Asian Champions League. What's the difference? Will this affect our level? Russian football is already weak. What level can it hit? No team plays in either the Champions League or the Europa League.

"I don't follow Asian teams, so I don't know what level they are now. But time will tell how our clubs will be able to prove themselves against rivals from China and other countries."

Vyacheslav Koloskov, the Honorary President of the RFS, however, called the idea of the proposed switch "nonsense."

"Now it makes no sense to talk about something, a possible transition to the Asian confederation is another fantasy," he told Championat.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

If you enjoy reading articles from
Insider
Insider

343K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

158M+

Views

Follow Insider and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Soccer#Getty Stuart Franklin#Afc#Russian#Rfs#The Champions League#Congress
Daily Mail

Russian tennis star Vera Zvonareva makes her feelings on the invasion of Ukraine crystal clear... as the former Wimbledon finalist plays in the Miami Open with 'No War' written on the side of her cap

Russian Vera Zvonareva sent a message for peace during her 6-1 6-4 third-round loss to American Danielle Collins at the Miami Open on Saturday, donning a visor with the words 'No War' scrawled on the side. The gesture comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24 in...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
Fortune

Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Twitter account claiming to be connected with the activist collective Anonymous announced this week that it hacked Russia’s central bank, and it is planning to release 35,000 documents over the next 48 hours detailing “secret agreements.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Insider

343K+
Followers
24K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy