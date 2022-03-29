ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rain and snow now hitting Colorado

By Lisa Hidalgo
 1 day ago
From near-record highs on Monday to rain and snow on Tuesday! Our next cold front is pushing through Colorado as we speak.

Temperatures will drop back to the 50s in the Denver area with 30s in the mountains.

Rain showers will move in tonight and we could even see a few thunderstorms roll through.

This rain will briefly switch over to snow Tuesday night and through early Wednesday morning. Roads will likely just be wet with slushy conditions in the high country.

The mountains are under a winter weather advisory until midday Wednesday for 3 to 6 inches of snow. Denver and the plains can expect a .10-.20 inches of rain event with some wet snow mixed in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Highs will stay in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees on Wednesday, with gusty winds from the north. Temperatures will warm back to the low 60s on Thursday.

Friday will be slightly cooler with a chance for showers, followed by a mild and dry weekend with highs in the low 60s.

