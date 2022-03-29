ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man charged with shooting that critically wounded man following argument on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was charged in a shooting that critically wounded a man Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side....

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Onarga, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WGN News

2 dead in South Chicago after SWAT incident

CHICAGO — Two people are dead in South Chicago after a welfare check led to a SWAT incident. Chicago police said officers responded to a wellbeing check on the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Friday after a call that said a woman was being held against her will by her boyfriend. […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Side#Murder#Police#Mount Sinai Hospital
CBS Chicago

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Video released of suspect in homicide of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO — A video of the suspected killer of 12-year-old Nyzieya Moore has been released by Chicago police Saturday evening. The homicide occurred on March 1, 2022 in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip here.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Father of Salena Claybourne's girls was on the phone her when she was killed; 'I heard everything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When 35-year-old Salena Claybourne was shot and killed this week at a South Shore gas station, the father of her two children says he was on the phone with her at the time, and felt helpless as he heard the gunfire that took her life.Claybourne, a security guard at WGN-TV, was gunned down in the middle of the day at the Mobil gas station at 67th and Jeffery on Monday during a carjacking attempt. Antoine Moore, the father of her two daughters, said he's still in shock from the loss."The last words that she said was, 'Oh,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bank robbers dress as security, make off with about $100,000 on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Customers and employees at a Near West Side bank were forced to the floor during a robbery Tuesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Meredith Barack reported, police and the FBI were investigating after the thieves held up the Chase Bank at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. just south of Roosevelt Road. Per police radio traffic, they got away with a lot of money – to the tune of about $100,000. Police radio also reported the robber or robbers were wearing some type of security guard uniform when they took the money. "Security uniform - the actual security guard was punching in the code to get in the backroom, and that's when they bum rushed her and put everybody on the floor and got to that back vault," an officer was heard saying over the scanner. Detectives were on scene all afternoon interviewing witnesses, looking at evidence, and figuring out how the robbers got the money. Chase Bank said all customers and employees who were inside the bank at the time were OK afterward. There was no work on whether a gun was involved.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy