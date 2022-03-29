ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Nielsen Holdings, FedEx, LHC Group and More

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFedEx (FDX) – FedEx CEO Fred Smith will step down from that role at the company he founded more than 50 years ago. He'll become executive chairman on June 1 and will be replaced as CEO by President and Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam. FedEx shares rose 2% in the...

At FedEx, will a new person wear the CEO crown?

Corporate succession plans can be complex creatures. At FedEx Corp., a $90 billion company that has been run by its founder for 51 years, it is even more so. But the time for succession may soon be coming, according to a prominent consultant who has a long history with FedEx. By the end of 2022, and perhaps as early as its investor and analyst meeting on June 28 and 29, the Memphis, Tennessee-based giant (NYSE: FDX) could announce that founder, Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith (at left in photo) will relinquish the CEO role to become executive chairman, a new position. Should that happen, Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s president and chief operating officer (at right), would assume the CEO’s mantle as well as keep the presidency. Richard F. Smith, the founder’s oldest child, would be groomed to become the next COO once Subramaniam, 54, ascends to the CEO role.
Why Nielsen Holdings Stock Rocketed 21% at the Open Today

Nielsen Holdings has agreed to sell itself. Here's a quick look at the important details and why the stock shot up so much. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stocks jump, Tesla talks stock split, FedEx CEO change

Coverage for this event has ended. FedEx CEO and founder Fred Smith will become Executive Chairman paving the way for Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Operating Officer, to be promoted to President and CEO. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Tesla electrifies select ETFs. Tesla is a big a chunk...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Oscar Health OSCR shares moved upwards by 8.59% to $9.86 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 497.6K, which is 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
