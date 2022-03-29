ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Injury blow for Hearts as Beni Baningime ruled out for rest of season

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GS76M_0esty1si00

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with cruciate ligament damage.

The 23-year-old midfielder went off with a knee injury after scoring the opening goal in the 2-0 victory over Livingston 10 days ago.

Hearts revealed on Tuesday morning that, having been assessed by specialists, Baningime would “now undergo surgery before undertaking a rehabilitation programme”.

Manager Robbie Neilson admitted the news was a huge blow for the former Everton player, who has established himself as a key man at Tynecastle this term.

“First and foremost we’re all gutted for Beni,” Neilson told Hearts’ website. “He came here to play football and, as everyone knows, he had been doing extremely well for us, so to now face a long period out is a hard one for him to take.

“He’s now got a bit of a journey to get back playing, but we’re all absolutely behind him. Our medical team at the club is first class and he’ll get the best support from them, from his team-mates and the coaching staff.

“We’re not going to put a time frame on him returning because there is no pressure. We want him to come back in the best possible shape, as will the fans, and that will take as long as it takes.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beni Baningime
Person
Robbie Neilson
Daily Mail

Lee Carsley is desperate for more attacking options for England Under 21s' crucial qualifiers in June... with Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun his only option for the clash with Albania

Lee Carsley hopes to have more attacking options for England Under 21s' crucial European Championship qualifiers in June. The Young Lions only boast one natural centre forward, Arsenal's Folarin Balogun - currently on loan at Middlesbrough - for Tuesday night's qualifier in Albania. Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster is out for...
SOCCER
newschain

Jonas Eidevall expects Kim Little to inspire Arsenal in the Champions League

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall expects “phenomenal” captain Kim Little to prove inspirational in her side’s bid to reach the Champions League semi-finals. The Gunners are all square with Wolfsburg after last week’s first leg ended 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium and Little will lead Eidevall’s side in the return leg at the Volkswagon Arena on Thursday.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschain

New footage released of teenager missing for ten days

Police have released new footage and photographs of a missing teenager who has not been seen for more than ten days. Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14, from Wembley, north London, has been missing since Sunday March 20. Police said his family are “distraught” and that “due to the passage of time, our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

AFC Wimbledon appoint Mark Bowen until the end of the season

AFC Wimbledon have appointed Mark Bowen as manager until the end of the season. The former Reading boss takes over following the departure of Mark Robinson on Monday. Wimbledon are currently sat fourth from bottom in the Sky Bet League One table and their 1-0 loss to Cambridge on Saturday saw the side’s winless run extend to 20 league games.
SOCCER
newschain

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough: Hungary loss will not burst our bubble

Ian Baraclough insisted Northern Ireland would not lose any confidence from suffering their first home defeat in a year after being edged out by Hungary 1-0. Northern Ireland were on the wrong end of a result at home – and conceded their first goals at Windsor Park – since the United States won 2-1 in Belfast in March 2021, but this was a game Baraclough’s side could and perhaps should have won given the number and quality of chances they created.
SOCCER
newschain

London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham broken into

The West London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham was broken into and “thousands of pounds” worth of items were stolen, it has been reported. The burglary of the couple’s Kensington home is believed to have occurred late in the evening while the Beckhams were at home with their 10-year-old daughter on Monday, February 28.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Thousands of women report feeling unsafe at night

The Metropolitan Police has placed more patrols on the streets of London after thousands of women reported feeling unsafe walking round at night. The force said it has received 3,272 reports of people feeling unsafe in the capital since September last year because of poor street lighting or due to the behaviour of people in a certain area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy