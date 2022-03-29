ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Wind advisory will be in effect on Tuesday

 1 day ago

There will be a wind advisory in effect Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m. for an area that includes Manhattan and Junction City. Counties in the...

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

