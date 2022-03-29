ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD investigating shooting near Candelaria and I-25

By Isaac Cruz
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are responding to a shooting near the Ambassador Inn at 1520 Candelaria. The initial response resulted in shots being fired as officers pursed a suspect.

Police say no officers were injured. The Multi-Agency Task Force will be investigating the shooting. This is a developing story and no other details are available at this time.

