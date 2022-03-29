APD investigating shooting near Candelaria and I-25
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are responding to a shooting near the Ambassador Inn at 1520 Candelaria. The initial response resulted in shots being fired as officers pursed a suspect.
Police say no officers were injured. The Multi-Agency Task Force will be investigating the shooting. This is a developing story and no other details are available at this time.
