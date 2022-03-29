ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TREASURIES-U.S. 2-10 yield curve closes in on inversion

By Tom Westbrook
(Updates throughout)

SINGAPORE/LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve moved another step closer to inversion on Tuesday, narrowing below six basis points at one stage as traders bet that rapid-fire rate hikes would hurt the U.S. economy over the longer term.

Bond markets have been increasingly sounding the alarm as the Federal Reserve signals a willingness to go hard and fast on tightening to curb inflation, just as the Ukraine crisis and leaping oil prices have raised risks to the growth outlook.

Longer-dated yields falling below shorter ones indicate a lack of faith in future growth and 10-year yields falling beneath 2-year rates is widely seen as a harbinger of economic recession.

By 1110 GMT, two-year Treasury yields were at 2.42%, having earlier hit a new three-year high at 2.445% while t10-year yields rose a touch to sit at 2.49%.

That left the gap between the two segments around 8 bps, from just over five bps earlier, which was the narrowest since March 2020.

“An increasingly aggressive Fed tightening into decelerating growth with a stagflationary backdrop is a recipe for investors to think recession, and sooner rather than later,” said John Briggs, a strategist at NatWest Markets.

Fed funds futures are priced for a 80% chance of a 50-bp rate hike in May and see the benchmark rate more than 200 bps higher by year end. If realised, that would be the biggest tightening in a calendar year since 1994, Deutsche Bank noted.

Thirty-year yields, at 2.57%, have already dropped beneath five-year yields, at 2.60%, as Fed hike expectations have driven up front-end yields. Similarly, the three-year/30-year curve and the three-year/10-year curves are also inverted.

The median respondent in a JPMorgan survey said “the recent curve flattening has little implications so far, but a 2s-10s inversion would signal the cycle is nearing an end,” the bank said.

The Fed has signalled it is watching other curve segments such as the three-month/10-year curve, which are still steep, giving it room to tighten policy further and faster.

Eurodollar futures are now pricing U.S. interest rates peaking above 3.2%, as shown by implied yields - a proxy for the fed funds rate - on the September 2023 Eurodollar contracts . That is up some 50 bps in two weeks.

Selling of short-dated debt has been astonishing this year.

Through March, the two-year yield is up 97 bps and on course for its sharpest monthly rise since May 1984.

The 10-year yield is up 65 basis points. The two-year yield is up 165 bps this quarter, while the yield curve has flattened by some 70 bps.

