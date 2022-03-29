ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

HP Inc. moves to acquire Santa Cruz’s Poly for $3.3 billion

By Santa Cruz Sentinel
Silicon Valley
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CRUZ — HP Inc. announced a definitive agreement to acquire Santa Cruz’s Poly in an all-cash transaction for $40 per share, implying a total enterprise value of $3.3 billion, inclusive of Poly’s net debt. The acquisition, according to a press release posted on Poly’s website,...

www.siliconvalley.com

Comments / 0

