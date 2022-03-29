HP Inc. moves to acquire Santa Cruz’s Poly for $3.3 billion

Click here to read the full article. Amy Wan, group CEO of trims supplier Trimco Group, discusses how the industry must track and trace ESG claim to regain consumer trust. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFourth Acquisition Expands Cadicagroup's Label CapabilitiesWhy Fashion Must Take Supply Chain Transparency Past Tier 1Why Adidas Teamed Up With This Traceability TechBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO