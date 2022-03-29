Antisemitic, white supremacist propaganda found in Bangor yards, driveways

Police are investigating after antisemitic and white supremacist propaganda was distributed to Bangor residents, officials said Monday.

The paper materials were found in clear plastic bags on residents’ yards and driveways, according to a post on the borough police Facebook page .

Police Chief Scott Felchock did not respond to a request for comment.

“The Bangor Police Department denounces hate in any form,” according to the post. " … If anyone has video of a vehicle or person, please forward it to your local police department. This information has been forwarded to our local FBI partners.”

Last year, Pennsylvanians reported 473 incidents of white supremacist propaganda, the most in the country, according to the Anti-Defamation League , an international organization focused on civil rights. Virginia was second with 375, followed by Texas with 327.

The ADL Center on Extremism has tracked supremacist propaganda incidents since 2017.

