Public Safety

East-side OIS leaves burglary suspect dead

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 1 day ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – The fifth Las Vegas Metro Police officer-involved shooting of 2022 ended with a man dead near Sahara and Boulder Highway.

Police were originally called out to a mobile home by a person inside the residence saying that another man inside had a gun and was acting erratically.

According to a statement released by Metro, officers made contact with the suspect at the rear of the trailer and attempted to de-escalate the situation by giving him multiple verbal commands to lower the weapon.

During that interaction, Metro says that the suspect pointed the handgun at officers. Multiple officers then fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him. The suspect was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the man who was killed has not yet been released.
The officers involved are now on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the call.

News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
