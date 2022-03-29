Sports car driver arrested after crashing into Oregon homeless encampment, killing four

Police have arrested a driver accused of killing four people when he crashed into a homeless camp in northeast Salem early Sunday morning. Isabel Slepoy/New York Daily News/TNS

A man accused of plowing his sports vehicle into an Oregon homeless encampment, killing four people, has been arrested.

Enrique Rodriguez was being held without bail on Tuesday at the Marion County jail on counts of first-degree manslaughter and charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault and six counts of reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from an incident that unfolded in the city of Salem in the early hours of Sunday, according to a press release from the Salem Police Department. Rodriguez’s two-door sports coupe was traveling northbound around 2 a.m. when it careened off the road, jumped the sidewalk and then struck several tents. Police said a pair of people became pinned under the vehicle amid the chaos.

Two people died at the scene and another two were transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead a short time later. Police said three more people, all of them believed to be homeless, were also hospitalized after the crash.

Those killed in the incident were identified on Monday as 24-year-old Jowand Beck, 21-year-old Luke Kagey, 54-year-old Joe Posada III and 29-year-old Rochelle Zamacona.

While the deadly incident remained under investigation, investigators “believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor,” according to the police press release.

Rodriguez was the sole occupant of the car and was also taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

“Sunday’s crash was such a tragic incident. The members of our Traffic Team did a tremendous job of working through the investigation to make an arrest and in our efforts to bring justice to the victims and their families,” Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack said in a statement.