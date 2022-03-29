ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Sports car driver arrested after crashing into Oregon homeless encampment, killing four

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBF79_0estvD4I00
Police have arrested a driver accused of killing four people when he crashed into a homeless camp in northeast Salem early Sunday morning. Isabel Slepoy/New York Daily News/TNS

A man accused of plowing his sports vehicle into an Oregon homeless encampment, killing four people, has been arrested.

Enrique Rodriguez was being held without bail on Tuesday at the Marion County jail on counts of first-degree manslaughter and charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault and six counts of reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from an incident that unfolded in the city of Salem in the early hours of Sunday, according to a press release from the Salem Police Department. Rodriguez’s two-door sports coupe was traveling northbound around 2 a.m. when it careened off the road, jumped the sidewalk and then struck several tents. Police said a pair of people became pinned under the vehicle amid the chaos.

Two people died at the scene and another two were transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead a short time later. Police said three more people, all of them believed to be homeless, were also hospitalized after the crash.

Those killed in the incident were identified on Monday as 24-year-old Jowand Beck, 21-year-old Luke Kagey, 54-year-old Joe Posada III and 29-year-old Rochelle Zamacona.

While the deadly incident remained under investigation, investigators “believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor,” according to the police press release.

Rodriguez was the sole occupant of the car and was also taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

“Sunday’s crash was such a tragic incident. The members of our Traffic Team did a tremendous job of working through the investigation to make an arrest and in our efforts to bring justice to the victims and their families,” Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack said in a statement.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed and driver arrested following Grapevine crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One woman was killed and a driver was arrested following a crash on northbound I-5 near Fort Tejon Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. It happened around 11:01 p.m. the CHP said the driver lost control while headed to the escape ramp and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KOMO News

One killed in shooting at homeless encampment, Seattle Police investigating

SEATTLE — Seattle Police said they are investigating a shooting that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police said a 45-year-old male was shot in the back at an encampment in the area of 10th Ave S and S Weller St around 2:15 p.m. Medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, but he died later at the hospital.
SEATTLE, WA
Nashville News Hub

No jail time for the manager who killed a customer with a single punch after the elderly man walked into the store, criticized the worker and called him the N-word

The 27-year-old quick service restaurant manager reportedly punched the white 77-year-old customer who used racial slurs while serving the man. The elderly irate customer walked into the shop and began to scream complaints of poor service. The employee asked him to leave, but the customer continued his tirade and called the worker the n-word.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Accidents
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised’

After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
The Charleston Press

White elderly man used racial slurs and the N-word insulting Black restaurant worker, the worker fatally punched the “unsympathetic victim”, but it won’t serve jail time

Black restaurant worker had faced charges following the last year’s incident when he punched an elderly man, who later fell on the floor and died, after the customer racially insulted him using the N-word being furious due to restaurant’s poor service. Almost a year later, the suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the incident, but won’t serve jail time.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Traffic Accident#New York Daily News
People

'I Can't Breathe': Newly Released Footage Shows Calif. Officers' Deadly Restraint of Man Shouting for Help

Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
NBC Connecticut

Crash in Hartford Splits Car in Two, Driver Killed

One person was killed in a crash in Hartford Thursday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to police. A BMW X5 and an Acura TL were involved in the crash. The Acura hit a utility pole and split in...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy