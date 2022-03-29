Bridezillas: wedding planners extend their client base
By John Blankenship
lootpress.com
1 day ago
Americans, it seems, are in love with love. From TV shows such as “Whose Wedding Is It Anyway?” and movies such as “The Wedding Planner,” it appears that everywhere you turn, someone is saying “I do,” or at least telling us how to do...
The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
I've been a couples' therapist for over a decade, and there is one thing I ask in every first session no matter what: "How did you meet?" You might think the reason I ask that question is obvious. Why wouldn't you ask that? It's cute to hear how people met.
Greg Behrendt knows relationships. The author of He’s Just Not That Into You and a script consultant for Sex and the City has a new book on the way titled How To Keep Your Marriage From Sucking, co-authored with his wife, Amiira Ruotuola-Behrendt. Here are seven pieces of advice...
Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, makeup, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
April is quickly approaching, and many families are looking for their fourth SNAP benefit payment of the year. See: Why Doesn't Every Grocery Store Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps? Find: Does Aldi Accept...
You might be in a relationship with someone that you love and care about, and as the two of you spend more time together, you might be thinking about what it would be like to spend the rest of your lives together. You might have talked to your partner about this, but when the two of you got into a discussion about marriage, you might have found out that your partner doesn't believe in marriage. So, what do you do if you are in a relationship with someone that doesn't believe in marriage? How do you approach this situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
“Prioritize your close friendships!” I’m sure you’ve heard this sentiment before because some version of it goes viral every other week on social media. However, beyond the fleeting viral moments and the neat Instagram infographics we share, it’s important to unpack how we are collectively building networks of community that are primarily focused on sustaining, strengthening and centering our friendships. Just like in romantic partnerships, we have to move with intention and care when it comes to platonic friendships. One of the ways we can meaningfully invest in our friendships is through therapy.
Unhappy partners often find themselves deciding whether financial security or a romantic relationship matters more. Children's mental health fares better when parents work together, regardless of whether the parents are married or divorced. Women in particular are at a financial disadvantage if they get divorced. “I just don’t know if...
Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.
New Cornell University research shows that it pays to pool finances if you're seeking a higher level of satisfaction, harmony and commitment in your serious relationship or marriage. The study from Emily Garbinsky, associate professor of marketing and management communication at the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, and...
On my show, I often take calls from people in sexless marriages, people struggling with attraction after their partner’s weight gain, or people who don’t like who they are in their relationship. I talk to couples who are exhausted, frustrated, bored—and even people who are doing well, but they’re flinching, waiting for the other shoe to drop.
A service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip is set to take place on 29 March at Westminster Abbey, almost one year after he sadly passed away. For the heartbreaking occasion, royals including the Queen are set to be in attendance – but two members of the family who will likely be remembering the Duke of Edinburgh in private are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
You might be dating someone that you love and care about, and the two of you might be thinking about taking the next step in your relationship. However, the two of you might not agree on one thing. Your partner might still be friends with his or her ex and want to spend time with him or her, and you might not want that person to be as involved in your partner's life. So, what do you do if your partner is still good friends with his or her ex, and you don't agree with this? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
When my boyfriend and I finally decided to sleep separately, we saw it as admitting defeat. We had fought long and valiantly—earplugs, sleep studies, some medicated chocolate, the whole nine yards—but in the end our love simply wasn’t strong enough to win in the battle against snoring and restless leg syndrome. Or at least, that’s what it felt like.
You might have been friends with someone for a while, and your friend may have gotten in a new relationship. The three of you may have spent some time hanging out together and though you have tried to get along with your friend's other half, you might be bothered that your friend's partner flirts with you. So, how do you let your friend know this is happening? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Bride with bouquetPhoto by Dmitry Zvolskiy from Pexels. In college, I majored in business. My mom thought being a journalist was too risky. She compared it to becoming an actor. She wasn't entirely wrong. But over the years, I never gave up on my passion. Eventually, I was published in Washingtonian Magazine.
If you are a fan of NBC's The Office, you know all about Jim and Pam's wedding in Niagra Falls. The episode aired October 8th, 2009, and was episodes 4 and 5 of season 6. The wedding was full of mishaps like Jim revealing Pam's pregnancy, Pam's veil tearing, Kevin losing his shoes, and of course, Andy injuring his scrotum.
Comments / 0