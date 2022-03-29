Bridezillas: wedding planners extend their client base

You might be dating someone that you love and care about, and the two of you might be thinking about taking the next step in your relationship. However, the two of you might not agree on one thing. Your partner might still be friends with his or her ex and want to spend time with him or her, and you might not want that person to be as involved in your partner's life. So, what do you do if your partner is still good friends with his or her ex, and you don't agree with this? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

6 DAYS AGO