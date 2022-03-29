Inside Lindy Bioscienes’ VC deal: Duke spinoff plans to scale up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXX remains committed to enhancing the speed and efficiency of orally-delivered fat-soluble active molecules and drugs. “Through its patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology that began development in 2014, the company is offering potential solutions for conditions including, but not limited to hypertension, smoking cessation, anti-viral treatments, and other drug classes,” reads a recent article. The piece discusses significant developments Lexaria has made with its HYPER-H21-4 clinical study on hypertension and heart disease treatment using DehydraTECH-CBD. Given the success of previous studies, the company announced plans for more trials over 2022. “During 2021, we completed research & development (‘R&D’) and validating work equal to or greater than all the combined amount previously completed since 2018!” the article quoted Lexaria’s CEO Chris Bunka as saying. “We have conducted studies across broad areas of interest but also concentrated in specific areas where we have had supportive data.” During 2022, Lexaria is focusing on DehydraTECH-processed-CBD for potential heart disease and hypertension treatment, and Bunka expressed optimism toward what the company terms as its largest-ever hypertension study. “If this study is successful, we feel strongly that it will be highly supportive of our IND filing plan, and we will have a clear path toward designing of phase 1 and even potentially phase II FDA-registered clinical studies thereunder. Assuming there are no major delays either in study execution or evaluation, we expect full results from this study sometime in Q3, 2022.”

