Bridgeport, CT

UConn reaches 14th straight Final Four, tops NC State in 2OT

WCVB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, Conn. — In a double-overtime thriller that put UConn's record streak of women's Final Four appearances at serious risk, Paige Bueckers came through for the Huskies - and earned a trip home to Minneapolis. The sensational sophomore scored 15 of her 27 points after regulation, and UConn...

www.wcvb.com

News 12

UConn overcomes adversity again to advance to Final Four

UConn's players were visibly shaken Monday night when teammate Dorka Juhasz suffered a horrific injury to her left arm during the first half of the Huskies regional final win over North Carolina State. But in what has become a team hallmark this season, Connecticut shook off that adversity and beat...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 61

UConn is headed back to the Final Four

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — UConn has advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament after beating NC State 91-87 in a double-overtime thriller. Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 27 points, and her magnificent performance in both overtimes helped UConn make their 14th straight final four. Bueckers was named...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn women take on North Carolina State for berth in Final Four

BRIDGEPORT — Ten weeks ago, the UConn women’s basketball team played in Oregon but was going nowhere fast. After scoring the first 10 points, the short-handed Huskies fell behind by as many as 23 in the third quarter and lost to the Ducks 72-59. The result left coach Geno Auriemma wondering if his team would even make the NCAA tournament, let alone be in a position to be playing late in March.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Connecticut Post

SEEN: UConn women’s basketball NCAA Elite Eight 2022

Fans gathered to watch as the UConn women’s basketball team played North Carolina State University Wolfpack in the Elite Eight tournament on Monday, March 28, 2022. The game was part of the NCAA tournament’s Bridgeport Regional played at Bridgeport’s Total Mortgage Center Arena. Were you SEEN?
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FanSided

UConn advances to Women’s Final Four in thriller vs. NC State: College basketball media reacts

UConn is heading to its unreal 14th straight Final Four in the Women’s NCAA Tournament after outlasting NC State in a double-OT thriller. The stage was set coming into Monday night for the Women’s NCAA Tournament for an absolutely titanic showdown. In one corner was the UConn Huskies, resurgent after the return of Paige Bueckers and looking to make a wild 14th consecutive trip to the Final Four. On the other side was the No. 1 seed in the region, the NC State Wolfpack, eyeing their first Final Four trip since 1998.
COLLEGE SPORTS
