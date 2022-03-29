Charles City Man Gets 50 Years for Death of a Baby

A Montana man was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison for his role in the beating death of his 12-year-old grandson in February 2020.James Sasser Jr., of West Yellowstone, had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.“I should have been a protector. I wasn’t. I failed,” Sasser said during the sentencing hearing. “I failed my kids, all of them. Their lives are destroyed, (Alex’s mother’s) life is destroyed … I deserve whatever you do.”Prosecutors have depicted Patricia Batts — Sasser's wife and Alex's grandmother — as the leader of the abuse, but...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City baby’s January death has now been ruled a homicide after a medical examiner analyzed the child’s body, police announced Monday afternoon. Two-and-a-half month old Tobias Wilson was rushed from his home on Northeast Winn Road at 10:37 a.m. on Jan....
When Griselda Cassamajor locked eyes with Drinel Joseph from across the dance floor, it seemed like love at first sight. Tragically, the romance would end in bloodshed and violence. It was August 2006 when Cassamajor, 26, met Joseph, 27, at an Orlando nightclub. Cassamajor had been partying with friends when...
A Black Dunkin' Donuts employee is serving two years under house arrest, a consequence stemming from an incident involving a racist customer using the N-word and a fatal punch. Barista Corey Pujols gave Vonelle Cook, 77, a life-ending punch after the customer used racial slurs on him while ordering through...
A serial rapist entered guilty pleas to multiple counts of rape and murder in a Texas courtroom on Friday. Reginald Kimbro, 28, agreed to a plea deal at the last second that spared him from going to trial, according to court records. The plea deal also potentially spared his life by taking the death penalty off the table.
A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
A 36-year-old woman is accused of torturing her 6-year-old child in Washington, police said. The woman was arrested and charged with first-degree assault of a child and first-degree criminal mistreatment in Seattle on March 1, according to charging documents. Authorities responded to a “domestic violence incident” when they found the...
The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
The 33-year-old woman reportedly pulled a gun on another driver on Sunday because she was so enraged by his bumper sticker, which declared the man had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The woman started honking her car horn after she saw the man’s “Vaccinated” bumper sticker and even throwing water bottles at his vehicle while both were stopped a red light. The victim reportedly captured the whole incident on video.
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Webster County man was sentenced for murdering his wife and mother-in-law at their home near Marshfield, Missouri. Kenneth Livingston will serve life in prison without parole for first-degree murder, life in prison with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder and first-degree assault, and 30 years at the Department of […]
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
A judge in Nebraska sentenced a 29-year-old mother to spend up to four decades behind bars in the death of her infant son in 2019. Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock handed down a sentence of 25 to 40 years to Mandy Watson De Garcia in the death of 8-month-old Leovardo Garcia, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body, police allege in court documents publicly released Tuesday.
WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
