Tuesday night's primary election confirmed that Gov. Greg Abbott will face Beto O'Rourke in the November general election. No surprise there: The incumbent garnered a healthy 66% of votes in spite of criticism from the ultra-right about his pandemic response and the abysmal conditions for National Guard troops he deployed to "secure" the U.S.-Mexico border. But another facet of the same race told a classic story about the state of civic engagement in Texas' primary elections: More than 60,000 Texans voted for Rick Perry 2.0, an employee at a staffing agency that serves Lockheed Martin, who shares a name with the former governor of Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO