ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

Mayor wants Florida town to remember condo collapse victims

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vS2fs_0estrjGG00
1 of 3

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The newly elected mayor of Surfside, Florida, is making the town’s response to the deaths of 98 people in the collapse of their oceanfront condominium a top priority in his new administration.

Mayor Shlomo Danzinger has called a special meeting of the town commission on Tuesday, his first as mayor, to discuss the June 24 Champlain Towers collapse. He wants to plan an event marking the one-year anniversary, create a memorial to the victims and install signage at the site to remember the lives lost.

“This is the town’s responsibility,” Danzinger, who defeated former mayor Charles Burkett on March 15, told the Miami Herald. “It’s our town. It was our residents. It was our neighbors and our friends.”

In the days after the collapse of the 12-story tower, Burkett became the face of the 6,000-resident town, visiting the site daily, meeting with the families of the missing and speaking along with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the county mayor and fire and police officials at internationally televised news conferences.

Danzinger didn’t talk much about the collapse during his campaign, saying he didn’t want to politicize a tragedy that killed 98 people. But he told the newspaper the town needs to continue focusing on the victims and those who lost their homes.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Click10.com

Florida woman who killed lottery winner backs keeping names secret

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would temporarily keep secret the names of lottery winners in Florida has at least one unexpected supporter: the woman in prison for murdering the winner of a $30 million lottery payout. Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore says publicly...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Walton private beach landowners lose in court

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — A Walton County circuit judge has rejected a challenge to the constitutionality of “customary use,” a concept that has long allowed the public to use parts of beaches that are privately owned. Judge David W. Green issued a 10-page ruling Monday that turned down arguments by […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surfside, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
CBS News

Florida and Texas governors face business backlash over anti-LGBTQ moves

The governors of Florida and Texas are sparring with big business as some companies voice objections to new measures targeting LGBTQ rights in both states. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis called Walt Disney Co. "woke" after its muted objection to a bill that would ban classroom talk about sexual orientation and gender identity with kids in kindergarten through third grade. The Republican directed his ire at one of the largest employers in his state after Disney CEO Bob Chapek reversed course and came out publicly against the measure at his company's annual meeting with shareholders.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Condo#Ap#The Miami Herald
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

824K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy