Free electronic recycling in Pulaski County

Lewis County residents will have an opportunity to recycle old tires for free during an event scheduled for next week. Residents can drop off their tires from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 and 26 at 415 N Pearl St. at the vacant lot on the corner of North Pearl Street and West Maple Street.
SOMERSET, Ky. (March 16, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $3,367,297 for infrastructure improvements in McCreary and Pulaski counties. The majority of funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program, which will deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems. The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.
Controversy surrounding electronic bingo halls continues in parts of Jefferson county. According to the Jefferson County Commission's office, there are more than 30 bingo halls operating in unincorporated Jefferson County. The problem is Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said they're illegal. "There is not provision. There is no ordinance...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The storm that hit Northwest Arkansas caused damage in Fayetteville as well as Springdale. A viewer posted a photo in the u local Arkansas Facebook group from the Outback Steakhouse showing damage and debris. Another shared a photo of a truck in the shopping center near...
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — All Springdale Public Schools will reopen Thursday. They were all closed Wednesday due to tornado damage and a loss of power. George Elementary was the only school with damage. The main building suffered only minor damage, and crews repaired the roof system, according to a district spokesperson.
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 27, 2022, at approximately 5 PM, the Camden Fire Department and Camden Police Department were dispatched to the Ouachita River around the area of the River Walk for a reported person in distress. Upon arrival, authorities observed a victim in distress roughly 100 yards in the flooded river. […]
Have you ever found yourself wondering what to do with plastic packaging film, bubble wrap, plastic shopping bags, and other soft plastics that can’t be recycled in the blue bins at home?. A new pilot project gives King County residents a few more options for where to take those...
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores is hosting a recycling drive that ends March 31. Residents are urged to drop off items that aren’t accepted at the city’s Drop Off Recycling Center. The event will accept: Electronics Fluorescent lightbulbs Paint Aerosol cans and tires are not accepted at the center, according […]
A big assortment of unwanted electronics gear was dropped off for recycling at EcoFest Racine on Saturday. The items will be taken apart and recycled keeping harmful materials out of landfills. EcoFest, held annually at Gateway Technical College’s Racine campus, is a celebration of environmental action with eco-friendly exhibitors and activities.
HUBER HEIGHTS — Montgomery County Environmental Services, the City of Huber Heights and Eco Development are hosting a Styrofoam recycling event to celebrate Earth Day this year. The event will take place on Saturday, April 23 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Huber Height’s The Rose Music Center’s...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Anyone wishing to dispose of unwanted electronic items and liquid paint has a chance to do so this spring and summer in Decatur. Macon County Environmental Management is opening registration for its electronic recycling and paint collection season on Tuesday at noon. People must have an appointment in order to drop […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 reported a tornado crossed through southwest Jackson around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. A track of the storm showed the storm move past the WJTV 12 News studio in South Jackson and toward Flowood Drive in Rankin County. The Hinds County EOC reported damage on South State […]
Comments / 0