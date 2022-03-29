ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Free electronic recycling in Pulaski County

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople in Pulaski County can recycle their old...

Chronicle

Lewis County to Offer Free Tire-Recycling Event Next Week

Lewis County residents will have an opportunity to recycle old tires for free during an event scheduled for next week. Residents can drop off their tires from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 and 26 at 415 N Pearl St. at the vacant lot on the corner of North Pearl Street and West Maple Street.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
WTVQ

Gov. Beshear awards more than $3.3 Million for McCreary and Pulaski Counties for Infrastructure Upgrades

SOMERSET, Ky. (March 16, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $3,367,297 for infrastructure improvements in McCreary and Pulaski counties. The majority of funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program, which will deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems. The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
ABC 33/40 News

"There is not a provision": Dozens of illegal electronic bingo halls in Jefferson County

Controversy surrounding electronic bingo halls continues in parts of Jefferson county. According to the Jefferson County Commission's office, there are more than 30 bingo halls operating in unincorporated Jefferson County. The problem is Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said they're illegal. "There is not provision. There is no ordinance...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
KHBS

Storm damages north Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The storm that hit Northwest Arkansas caused damage in Fayetteville as well as Springdale. A viewer posted a photo in the u local Arkansas Facebook group from the Outback Steakhouse showing damage and debris. Another shared a photo of a truck in the shopping center near...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores hosting recycling drive for electronics and paint

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores is hosting a recycling drive that ends March 31.  Residents are urged to drop off items that aren’t accepted at the city’s Drop Off Recycling Center. The event will accept: Electronics Fluorescent lightbulbs  Paint Aerosol cans and tires are not accepted at the center, according […]
GULF SHORES, AL
Racine County Eye

EcoFest Racine 2022 – Electronics Recycling

A big assortment of unwanted electronics gear was dropped off for recycling at EcoFest Racine on Saturday. The items will be taken apart and recycled keeping harmful materials out of landfills. EcoFest, held annually at Gateway Technical College’s Racine campus, is a celebration of environmental action with eco-friendly exhibitors and activities.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WCIA

Registration opening for electronic recycling, paint disposal

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Anyone wishing to dispose of unwanted electronic items and liquid paint has a chance to do so this spring and summer in Decatur. Macon County Environmental Management is opening registration for its electronic recycling and paint collection season on Tuesday at noon. People must have an appointment in order to drop […]
DECATUR, IL
WGNO

TAKE A LOOK: Jackson tornado track

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 reported a tornado crossed through southwest Jackson around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. A track of the storm showed the storm move past the WJTV 12 News studio in South Jackson and toward Flowood Drive in Rankin County. The Hinds County EOC reported damage on South State […]
JACKSON, MS

