The inside of these abandoned Quiznos in Illinois you will not believe. I remember many years ago when there was a Quiznos in downtown Rockford right next to the BMO Harris Bank Center. Back in those days, there were not a lot of restaurant options in that area. If you wanted to eat near the arena before any events, that was the place to go. I was a big fan of their meatball sub. They made them toasty which was an added bonus. Their soups and cookies were pretty good too.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO