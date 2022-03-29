Detroit woman, 10-month-old baby die from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit man is in mourning after losing both his wife and baby to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kellye Canty, 25, was waiting with the 10-month-old boy inside their parked car in the DMC Hospital's parking structure while a family member was undergoing a procedure, according to reports by WXYZ .

Her husband, DeMarray Canton, said he had been trying to contact her for hours before he arrived on scene and found her and the baby unresponsive.

She and the baby were rushed into the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators believe a broken muffler may have pushed carbon monoxide into the car, killing both of them. The Detroit Police Department also showed the husband part of that broken muffler, which was pointing toward the car.

A funeral is planned for both the mother and the baby.

The family has set up a gofundme for funeral expenses.