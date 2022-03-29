ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Pritzker nominees out

Cover picture for the articleThe last two of Gov. JB Pritzker’s nominations to the Prisoner Review Board have gone down the tubes. Members have been serving pending Senate confirmation, with senators not bringing the names for a full vote, and...

thecentersquare.com

After increased opioid deaths, Pritzker lays out plan to address issue

(The Center Square) – After a sharp increase in opioid deaths in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is working on a plan to address the issue. The governor announced the state's efforts during a news conference this week at the Bobby Wright Center in Chicago, highlighting provisions with the goal of helping Illinoisans that are dealing with opioid addiction.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPA 7News

Here’s why Senate Democrats blocked Pritzker’s Prisoner Review Board appointee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — State senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), a former prosecutor, joined Capitol Connection to explain why Senate Democrats blocked one of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s nominees to the Prisoner Review Board. Bennett also discussed the latest developments in the state’s push to restore the unemployment insurance trust fund from a pandemic-driven $4.5 billion deficit.
POLITICS
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Why the Senate should vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson

Last week, I laid out three reasons senators should think twice before giving Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson a premature vote of support. She has since made their decisions much easier, making it clear that lawmakers must vote against her nomination for the sake of the Supreme Court and the integrity of our judiciary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tennessee Lookout

Bill to lock out congressional newcomers faces amendment in House

Sen. Frank Niceley’s effort to avoid an “invasion” of carpetbaggers in the 2022 congressional races could hit a stumbling block in the House. Niceley, a Strawberry Plains Republican, passed his legislation, SB2616, Monday in the Senate on a 32-1 vote to require a three-year Tennessee residency for congressional candidates when they enter a primary election. […] The post Bill to lock out congressional newcomers faces amendment in House appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
SFGate

Greitens accusations revive GOP worries about Senate bids

WASHINGTON (AP) — Accusations that Eric Greitens, a leading Republican contender for the U.S. Senate in Missouri, physically assaulted members of his family added fresh urgency to ensure the GOP doesn’t nominate candidates who are so damaged that they risk otherwise safe seats. Greitens has so far ignored...
MISSOURI STATE

