Morning weather forecast for March 29, 2022

WET: An approaching upper trough will bring rain back to Alabama today. Showers are lined up near the Mississippi border early this morning, but the rain will become widespread later today, and periods of rain will continue tonight and tomorrow as the upper air system slowly moves through. A few strong storms are possible near the Gulf Coast today, and over roughly the southern half of the state tomorrow. SPC has defined a “marginal risk” of severe storms for these areas; the main threat will come from strong, gusty winds.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO