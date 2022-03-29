ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Morning weather forecast for March 29, 2022

By Zack Shields
fox7austin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Red Flag Warning is still...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Port Arthur News

National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJCL

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s with a few more clouds. Skies should remain dry through the day. We start to see changes by Wednesday. A strong storm system is moving across the south today through Wednesday. This storm system will arrive on Wednesday afternoon where a isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The severe threat will last through the evening, but showers will last through Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Occasional rain through Wednesday

WET: An approaching upper trough will bring rain back to Alabama today. Showers are lined up near the Mississippi border early this morning, but the rain will become widespread later today, and periods of rain will continue tonight and tomorrow as the upper air system slowly moves through. A few strong storms are possible near the Gulf Coast today, and over roughly the southern half of the state tomorrow. SPC has defined a “marginal risk” of severe storms for these areas; the main threat will come from strong, gusty winds.
ALABAMA STATE
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: March 30 spring storm update

In today's video with Sven Sundgaard, the latest on the spring storm that is pushing through the region. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!. Not expecting much more snow accumulation today. But winds are going to pick up. Another midweek storm system next...
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

Weather: Patchy Frost To Begin Your Sunday

Patchy frost is expected across the mid-state early Sunday and maybe again Monday. Plus the NWS has put out a notice about the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. From the NWS:
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

WATCH: Hailstorm hits in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A spring storm produced heavy rain, high winds and large hail Wednesday afternoon in a section of Robeson County. The Hilly Branch community was one of the areas hit by the storm, which popped up about 4 p.m. News13 viewer Amber Mcmillan submitted these photos taken as the hail pelted […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy