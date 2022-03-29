ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter weather advisory issued; Port Huron area to get snow, sleet and freezing rain

By Paula Wethington, Port Huron Times Herald
 1 day ago
The calendar may say spring, but Michigan weather has other ideas.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for most of the state, in an area ranging from the Upper Peninsula to the Ohio state line.

The Port Huron area is expected to get a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain overnight.

Here's the local forecast from the National Weather Service in Detroit:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac MI

Huron-Tuscola-Sanilac-Lapeer-St. Clair-Macomb-

Including the cities of Bad Axe, Caro, Sandusky, Lapeer, Port Huron, and Warren

402 AM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of snow and sleet moves into the area east of I-75 and north of M-59 by midnight and then spreads southwest to northeast across the I-69 corridor and Thumb region. Snow and sleet change over to freezing rain quickly not long after midnight which then continues into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Untreated road and walking surfaces are expected to become slick and hazardous. Extra caution and slower travel will likely be needed during the morning commute.

Paula Wethington is a digital producer for the USA Today network. Twitter @WethingtonPaula.

