South Dakota House committee recommends no AG impeachment
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee is recommending that the state’s attorney general face no impeachment charges for his actions surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision
Gov. Kristi Noem had pushed for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a fellow Republican, to be removed from office.
But a Republican-controlled House committee issued a report Monday and found his actions did not merit impeachment.
Individual House lawmakers may still bring impeachment charges against Ravnsborg, but the committee’s decision was a major setback for those trying to remove him from office.
Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking near a rural highway in September of 2020.
