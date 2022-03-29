South Dakota House committee recommends no AG impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee is recommending that the state’s attorney general face no impeachment charges for his actions surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.

Gov. Kristi Noem had pushed for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a fellow Republican, to be removed from office.

But a Republican-controlled House committee issued a report Monday and found his actions did not merit impeachment.

FILE – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

Individual House lawmakers may still bring impeachment charges against Ravnsborg, but the committee’s decision was a major setback for those trying to remove him from office.

Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking near a rural highway in September of 2020.

