Spring Recreation Season Opens April 1 at Stonewall Resort with Golf, Marina Opening

WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to experts in the field, outdoor recreation contributes significantly to an individual’s physical and mental health. With the Friday, April 1st opening of Stonewall Resort’s Palmer Golf Course and 134-slip marina and associated water-based activities, both day- and overnight-guests have multiple options to get outdoors and improve their overall wellbeing.

“Outdoor recreation, whether that be taking a walk, riding a bike, playing a round of golf or cruising the lake hunting the next big fish, benefits our mind, body and soul,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “Since the pandemic, people more than ever are craving outdoor experiences and we are proud to offer a multitude of activities to facilitate scenic, relaxing, and fun outdoor escapes.”

D’Amour noted that the 2022 golf season marks the 20th anniversary of play on the Palmer Golf Course. The course, which opened in May 2002 following an exhibition by golf legend Arnold Palmer, remains one of the region’s top-rated golf courses. If rounds of play are any indicator, the course had the most rounds in its history in 2021. For golf rates and course information, click here.

The Marina at Stonewall Resort includes a boat launch, pontoon rentals, gasoline sales, marina shop and a variety of boat slips available to overnight and day guests. Guests can explore the lake’s coves and fingers by renting a pontoon boat or one of the CraigCat personal watercraft. The resort added ten new pontoon boats to their existing rental fleet in 2021. For a listing of watercraft available for rental and additional information regarding marina operations, click here.

All day-guests and overnight visitors to the resort have access to recreation equipment rentals, to include a kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, and bikes. They also have access to much of the property to include the restaurants, golf course, marina and lake, spa, hiking and biking trails, and also the many events offered throughout the year.

For additional information or to make reservations, call the resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.stonewallresort.com.