Weston, WV

Spring Recreation Season Opens April 1 at Stonewall Resort with Golf, Marina Opening

By Tyler Barker
 1 day ago
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to experts in the field, outdoor recreation contributes significantly to an individual’s physical and mental health. With the Friday, April 1st opening of Stonewall Resort’s Palmer Golf Course and 134-slip marina and associated water-based activities, both day- and overnight-guests have multiple options to get outdoors and improve their overall wellbeing.

“Outdoor recreation, whether that be taking a walk, riding a bike, playing a round of golf or cruising the lake hunting the next big fish, benefits our mind, body and soul,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “Since the pandemic, people more than ever are craving outdoor experiences and we are proud to offer a multitude of activities to facilitate scenic, relaxing, and fun outdoor escapes.”

D’Amour noted that the 2022 golf season marks the 20th anniversary of play on the Palmer Golf Course. The course, which opened in May 2002 following an exhibition by golf legend Arnold Palmer, remains one of the region’s top-rated golf courses. If rounds of play are any indicator, the course had the most rounds in its history in 2021. For golf rates and course information, click here.

The Marina at Stonewall Resort includes a boat launch, pontoon rentals, gasoline sales, marina shop and a variety of boat slips available to overnight and day guests. Guests can explore the lake’s coves and fingers by renting a pontoon boat or one of the CraigCat personal watercraft. The resort added ten new pontoon boats to their existing rental fleet in 2021. For a listing of watercraft available for rental and additional information regarding marina operations, click here.

All day-guests and overnight visitors to the resort have access to recreation equipment rentals, to include a kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, and bikes. They also have access to much of the property to include the restaurants, golf course, marina and lake, spa, hiking and biking trails, and also the many events offered throughout the year.

For additional information or to make reservations, call the resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.stonewallresort.com.

Lootpress

Beckley plans second Annual Bill Withers Memorial Festival

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mark your calendars! The second Annual Bill Withers Memorial Festival will be held at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Saturday, May 14, 2022. During his 15-year career as a musician, Withers, a Raleigh County native, won three Grammys and was nominated for six more. His top hits included “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Use Me,” “Lean on Me,” and more.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of March 21

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of March 21. Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking. Anthony Creek. Big Sandy Creek. Blackwater River. Boley Lake. Brandywine Lake. Brushy Fork Lake. Buckhannon River. Buffalo Creek (Brooke) Bullskin Run. Cacapon...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Canaan Resort Appoints Casey Sanders Executive Chef

DAVIS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bringing broad, global culinary influences to West Virginia, Casey Sanders has been appointed Executive Chef at Canaan Valley Resort. “We are thrilled to have Casey lead our culinary program at Canaan Valley Resort,” said Sam England, resort general manager. “While he has worked in some of the most storied luxury resorts across the country and served under a Michelin Star chef in New Zealand, his West Virginia roots have led him back to us. We are excited for guests to experience the new and innovative menus he will be showcasing.”
DAVIS, WV
