Lawmakers hear calls to improve state psychiatric hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have heard calls for major improvements at the state’s only maximum-security psychiatric hospital.

Members of a state task force and the public testified remotely Monday about the Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown during a hearing of the legislature’s Public Health Committee.

The task force reviewed the hospital after a patient abuse scandal there in 2017. Members of the panel told lawmakers the hospital still needs significant improvements to treatment programs, staff behaviors, and oversight. A bill would make a series of changes at Whiting.

State officials who oversee the hospital say many improvements already have been made. The committee did not vote on the bill Monday.

