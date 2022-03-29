ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio's Jefferson Bodega forms surprise connection with Ukraine chocolatier

By Camille Sauers
 1 day ago
Luke and Lisa Horgan own Jefferson Bodega on the city’s Westside.  (René Guzman / San Antonio Express-News)

San Antonio's Jefferson Bodega, the Westside's outpost of internationally imported snacks, forged an unlikely connection with a Ukrainian business in the midst of the ongoing Russian invasion . It happened when a recent shipment of chocolate bars arrived at their store.

A few weeks ago, the neighborhood shop run by Luke and Lisa Horgan ordered 25 chocolate bars from the company Grychoc, through Faire Wholesale, a global vendor for small businesses . They first noticed something was unusual when it took several weeks for the package to arrive.

"When the box did arrive, it looked like it made a difficult journey. Upon further investigation we found that the box was mailed from Ukraine just a few days after the war began . Somehow, this vendor managed to produce, package, and mail this delicate dark chocolate while in a war zone," Jefferson Bodega shared. "That naturally sparked both concern and surprise so we had to look further into this amazing, unstoppable chocolatier so we reached out."

The local shop owners thanked the small Ukranian business for their order and continued the correspondence by inquiring about their well being and whether or not they needed any support. They grew more concerned when they didn't hear back for a couple weeks. Finally, they received a response to their message over the weekend.

"The message we got back was so poignant, so powerful, that we decided to post it in it’s entirety," shared Jefferson.

The chocolatier explained that they are living within the occupied area of Ukraine and that they are unable to work. "We do not have mail, shops are closed, there is little food, no gas, electricity is sometimes available, the Internet has just appeared. I will not be able to fufill your order. We have a lot of Russian military, equipment, tanks, ships. This is a terrible, bloody 'Russian world,'" they wrote.

"I am grateful to you that you wrote and are worried about my condition. It's nice that you care. If you can, write a review on the site. And when Ukraine wins, I will be glad to see you as my clients. I believe that I can work, not hide from the bombs," the Ukrainian business owner finished.

At this time, Jefferson Bodega tells MySA that fifteen of the nearly 90% chocolate bars are still available for purchase. They are being sold for $20, with all proceeds ultimately going toward Grychoc at the time of their reopening, when Jefferson Bodega will place a "huge order" to help get their business back up and running. Cash payments are preferred.

You can find Jefferson Bodega at 1005 Donaldson Avenue.

