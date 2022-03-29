KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school scoreboard - March 28, 2022
It was an all around busy day of spring sports across the area Monday. Lafayette took first in a triangular with Benton and East Buchanan...stjosephpost.com
It was an all around busy day of spring sports across the area Monday. Lafayette took first in a triangular with Benton and East Buchanan...stjosephpost.com
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0