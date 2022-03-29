ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse, TX

San Antonio-area police department responds to unusual 'skeletal remains' site

By Priscilla Aguirre
 1 day ago
The Converse Police Department responded to a report of skeletal remains last week. (Converse Police Department)

The Converse Police Department responded to an unusual report of skeletal remains last weekend. According to a Facebook post from the San Antonio area agency, they discovered something that wasn't what they expected.

Upon arrival, the Converse Police Department stated its officers discovered a plastic prop skeleton discarded in a field in the area of FM 1516 and Binz-Engleman Road. After a thorough investigation, the "remains" were removed and given a proper burial, the police department wrote.

"Let's all work together and discard our trash properly to keep Converse clean," the post added.

