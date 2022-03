ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A section of beach along the Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis that was used by African Americans during segregation is getting new life. It will be turned into a city park. Elktonia Beach is nestled along the Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis. It was once part of a larger group of beaches use by African Americans during segregation. “It’s the last five acres of what was 180 acres for Carr’s and Sparrow’s Beach,” said Anthony Spencer of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture. Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach no longer exist, but back in the day, they were...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO