OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady rain over the metro this morning mixing with snow just to the south of Downtown. Snow was coming down heavy at times from Plattsmouth to Nebraska City east to Shenandoah and Red Oak. In most cases, the snow is melting shortly after it falls, but within that narrow band, a coating of 2 to 3 inches of snow has been reported. While a few roads were slushy for a time, temperatures will remain above freezing helping to melt any snow on the roads. Most areas are reporting just wet roads this morning. No additional accumulating snow is expected.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO