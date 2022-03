Burnley and Everton's hopes of Premier League survival will be on the line when the two teams face off at Turf Moor live on Sky Sports next week. Frank Lampard will take his underachieving side on the short trip on Wednesday April 6 looking for only a second away league win of the season against a Burnley team who have won just twice on home soil in 23 games stretching back to January 2021.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO