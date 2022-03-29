Dangerous driving stunts seen on Downman Road and Chef Menteur
NEW ORLEANS — We've received yet another video of a driver in New Orleans doing dangerous stunts in the middle of the roadway, causing traffic...www.wwltv.com
It's a video for 504 Whips flashy cars an stunts is what they do they should've gotten a permit to host that type of event. With police on detail watch, EMS on site. But they wanna go out the cheap way an do the even illegally. When they can put money together an have their show without it being a problem.
The Police Were Watching N.O.P.D IS THE SORRIEST DEPARTMENT OF ALL PARISHES Bring In The National Guards
Sad!!! The stupidest people I ever saw!!! And if he would have lost control and ran one over, then what or maybe serval of them over. Pitiful!!! What next!!!
