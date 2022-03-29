ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dangerous driving stunts seen on Downman Road and Chef Menteur

NEW ORLEANS — We've received yet another video of a driver in New Orleans doing dangerous stunts in the middle of the roadway, causing traffic...

Karma coming back for you
1d ago

It's a video for 504 Whips flashy cars an stunts is what they do they should've gotten a permit to host that type of event. With police on detail watch, EMS on site. But they wanna go out the cheap way an do the even illegally. When they can put money together an have their show without it being a problem.

5
Bigg James
1d ago

The Police Were Watching N.O.P.D IS THE SORRIEST DEPARTMENT OF ALL PARISHES Bring In The National Guards

8
Charlotte Gotreaux
21h ago

Sad!!! The stupidest people I ever saw!!! And if he would have lost control and ran one over, then what or maybe serval of them over. Pitiful!!! What next!!!

2
NOLA.com

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Chef Menteur Highway, NOPD says

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening on Chef Menteur Highway, according New Orleans police. The crash happened at about 8:19 p.m. in the 12900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Authorities said the man had been walking in the exit lane of Interstate 510 onto Chef Menteur...
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hiphopnc.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Motorcyclist killed after ramming into back of 18-wheeler, Louisiana police say

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler on a Louisiana freeway on March 10, police say. The Louisiana State Police say they’re still trying to figure out what happened. Salvatore Adams, a Slidell local, was riding his 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle on Interstate 12 behind an...
ACCIDENTS
