Winningest coach in history, Granbury's Leta Andrews, misses out on Basketball Hall

Long-time Granbury High School girls basketball coach Leta Andrews, the winningest coach at any level in U.S. history, was denied membership to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.

Now 84 years of age and retired since 2014, Andrews said she received a call informing her she did not receive enough votes to be included in the hall's Class of 2022.

Andrews was a ground-breaking coach, amassing more than 1,400 wins in a career spanning more than 50 seasons. She has more wins than any other basketball coach at any level.

She led 16 teams to state Final Four appearances and her Granbury team won the 1990 UIL state title.

This is the fifth time Andrews has been a finalist for the Hall of Fame, coming up short each time.

