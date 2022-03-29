Bystander wounded in east Fort Worth gunbattle, shooters are still on the loose

A man is recovering after surgery in Fort Worth where he was caught in the crossfire of a gunbattle on Monday.

Witnesses say the man had just left a dental office on Meadowbrook Drive near Loop 820 when the gunfire erupted.

Reports say everyone in the parking lot ducked for cover but the victim was unable to get out of the way in time.

Fort Worth police say drivers in two vehicles were shooting at one another when the victim was hit in the chest.

Officers spent the rest of the day on-scene gathering all the evidence they could find. They were also expected to review security videos. But police are not saying who the shooters were or why they were trying to kill each other.

